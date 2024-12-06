Christmas is just around the corner, and while the festive season brings with it excitement and joy for the food, drinks, celebrations, and gatherings, one highlight of the festival is Santa Claus and his gifts. As we near Christmas 2024, researchers have used advanced technology and forensic facial reconstruction to reveal the real face of Santa Claus after 1700 years. Saint Nicholas of Myra, a historical figure and a bishop who was known for his acts of charity and devotion and inspired the legendary image of Santa Claus, has been brought to life in a new way. The recreation shows what the beloved figure, known for his white beard, cheerful laughter, and iconic red suit, might have looked like in real life. View the pictures below. Santa Tracker for Christmas 2024 Is Live: Where Is Santa Claus? Here’s How You Can Track Santa’s Status on NORAD’s Tracking Site During the Holiday Season.

Face of Saint Nicholas of Myra, Santa Claus Brought to Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cicero Moraes (@cogitas3d)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)