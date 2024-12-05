Christmas 2024 is just around the corner, and people all over the world are getting ready to celebrate. Homes are being decorated, and streets are glowing with brightly lit Christmas trees and decorations. Families have started making traditional Christmas sweets, festive dishes, and special drinks for the holiday season. But that’s not all; everyone is super excited about Santa Claus sneaking down their chimney to leave gifts under the tree, by the door, or somewhere special in the house. So how can you keep track of Santa this year? Like every year, NORAD will be tracking Santa’s journey and updating his status through the NORAD Santa Tracker site. Santa Tracker for Christmas is Live: Know Where is Santa Claus Right Now With The Help of Google and NORAD's Tracking Sites.

Where is Santa Claus? This is a question that pops up in every child’s mind around this time of the year. NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command) has been tracking Santa since 1958. It all began when a little girl called the wrong number from a department store ad in the newspaper, thinking she was calling Santa Claus. The call instead went to the air defence command center, where an officer quickly realised the mix-up but played along, assuring the girl he was Santa. To track Santa’s status from the NORAD tracking site, you can click this link.

This year, NORAD’s Santa Tracker went live on Sunday, December 1. Using advanced technology, NORAD can follow Santa as he delivers gifts around the world. The tracker, which includes a holiday countdown feature, will be fully active on Christmas Eve. If you visit the website before Christmas Eve, you can enjoy Santa’s favourite holiday songs. To visit Santa’s village in the north pole, watch Santa-themed movies in a movie theatre, enjoy holiday music, visit a web store, explore a library filled with information about Santa, and play games like ‘Santa’s Factory,’ ‘Rabbit,’ ‘Hyper Hockey,’ ‘Gift Joy,’ and ‘3D Santa Run,’ click here. Google Santa Tracker For Christmas 2024: How To Track Santa Claus? From Santa Selfie To Elf Maker and More, Explore and Play the Fun Game To Embrace the Holiday Season.

NORAD Tracks Santa

NORAD Santa Tracker (Photo Credits: NORAD Santa)

The magic of the holiday season is here, and you can track Santa’s journey as he starts from Lapland. In the meantime, enjoy the fun activities until he arrives at your home.

