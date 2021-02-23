Mohammad Sharif's (Sharif Chacha,) Health Update:

Ayodhya: Mohammad Sharif, who was named for Padma Shri for cremating unclaimed bodies, says he has yet to receive the award. "I heard the news about it on TV but have not received the award so far. I fell ill nearly two months ago," he says. pic.twitter.com/JTCeFY17Ye — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2021

Mohammed Sharif Got Padma Shri for cremating more than 25,000 unclaimed dead bodies.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and other Twitter users appeal to help Sharif Chacha online

I thank all my fans for showering their wishes on me. My biggest gift on my #birthday will be if I can be of any help to Mohammed Sharif (Sharif Chacha). Please contribute generously for the cause. #sharifchacha 🙏🙏 https://t.co/EwGp8l0JbV — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) February 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)