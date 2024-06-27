We often come across viral videos on social media. The latest one features Alton's Gordon Moore Park in Illinois, which has been closed indefinitely since Wednesday afternoon. Around 10 AM on Wednesday, a massive sinkhole appeared due to surface subsidence in the field. The viral video shows a massive sinkhole opening up on the soccer field and swallowing a huge light pole. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The park has been indefinitely closed until engineers can assess and ensure its safety. Huge Sink Hole in Bikaner: Around 1.5 Acre Farm Land Caves-In 70 Feet Below Surface Overnight in Rajasthan, Becomes Selfie Point for Youths.

Massive Sinkhole Swallows Light Pole at Gordon Moore Park

ALTON SINKHOLE -- Security video from Gordon F. Moore Community Park shows a sinkhole open up at the soccer fields and swallow a massive light pole. The sinkhole opened Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/JLxV0CK5b8 — Joe Millitzer (@jmillitzer) June 26, 2024

