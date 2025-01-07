Recently, a giant mysterious metallic ring fell into Kenya. The space debris entered Earth’s atmosphere and dropped from the sky into the Kenyan village of Mukuku in the eastern Makueni County. The ring, approximately 2.4 metres in diameter and weighing around 453kg, triggered panic and fear among locals. The Kenya Space Agency is investigating the ring and has stated that assessments indicate it is a separation ring from a launch vehicle (rocket) and poses no threat to safety. Watch the viral video below. Kenya: Massive 500 Kg Metal Ring Crashes Into Mukuku Village in Makueni County, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

Space Debris Falls in Kenyan Village

The Kenya Space Agency is investigating a large metallic ring that fell in the country earlier this week ➡️ On December 30, 'a ring approximately 2.4 meters in diameter and weighing around 453 kilograms descended into Mukuku village' https://t.co/kaNJRiAZhS pic.twitter.com/8449tiTVM5 — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 3, 2025

