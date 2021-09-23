The CEO and founder of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, on Tuesday encountered a 12-feet-long cobra in a village in Tamil Nadu, Venbu shared astonishing pictures of the reptile on his official twitter handle. In one of the images, a group of forest rangers and Vembu were holding the snake.

The Zoho Corporation CEO tweeted, "A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit. Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills. Here is the brave me attempting to touch it. A very auspicious day!"

Here Are Tweets By Sridhar Vembu:

A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit. Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills. Here is the brave me attempting to touch it 🤓 A very auspicious day! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ipf5ss7sU5 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 21, 2021

The presence of a lot of snakes indicates the health of the local environment. Therefore it is perfectly rational to celebrate the presence of snakes. If we make the whole ecosystem sterile, it won't be just the snakes that we will lose. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 21, 2021

