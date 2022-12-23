The town of Great Barrington in Massachusetts, United States, has its own special Christmas tradition, which has been going on for a while now. Their favourite holiday decoration is nicknamed “Creepy Santa”, which they tried hard to get rid of, and it passed from one owner to another. Finally, it ended up being a part of the celebrations. The Creepy Santa is now back on the streets, is roughly 12-foot-6-inch tall and is hollow inside. The locals claimed that there was something about this Santa that was very weird, but now he’s a massive part of their holiday traditions. View images of the “Creepy Santa” here. Christmas Tree Made of Beer Cans! Reddit Users Make 8-Tier Tree Entirely of 182 Empty Cans To Save Up on Buying a Real One (View Pic).

View The Creepy Santa Here

“I think it’s his big unflinching eyes and the fact that he's giant and he’s staring at you and won’t stop. Something about him is not right," said Paul Joffe of Great Barrington's favorite holiday decoration. https://t.co/iBWNK2viw0 — Berkshire Eagle (@BerkshireEagle) December 21, 2022

