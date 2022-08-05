Mirabai Chanu has brought laurels to the country by winning India's first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. She clinched victory by ending with a total lift of 201 kg on July 30, Saturday. While Twitterati reacted by pouring in wishes for the legendary weightlifter, a user wrote, "Time for Thor to give up his hammer" and tagged Chris Hemsworth who played the role of 'Thor'. The Australian actor replied the tweet praised her for her power-packed performance at the world-class event. He wrote, "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend." Mirabai expressed her gratitude to the movie star and claimed that she loves to watch his movies. Mirabai Chanu Singing National Anthem Full Video: Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold Medalist Take Podium As Indian Flag is Raised at Birmingham CWG

Check Out the Witty Tweet for Mirabai Chanu Below:

She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022

Mirabai Chanu's Reply to Chris Hemsworth

Thank u so much @chrishemsworth Always love to watch you. https://t.co/RFNWiDd11Y — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 5, 2022

