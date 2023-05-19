Carnivorous animals often camouflage themselves in the wild to catch their prey. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, a tiger in Sunderbans tries to catch a deer, but his attempts are unsuccessful. "Tigers of Sunderbans mangroves are adopted to catch the prey even in water. But here is one that dodged the big cat," wrote Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the video of the wild chase. He got video from journalist Piyali Mitra. It is pretty evident from the video that both the tiger and deer are pretty good swimmers. "Every Deer has its day," a user commented on the video. Tiger Spotted in Madhya Pradesh: Big Cat Seen Strolling on Street of Dr Ambedkar Nagar Chhawni in Indore (Watch Video).

Watch the Video of the Interesting Chase Here:

Ohh dear deer… Tigers of Sunderbans mangroves are adopted to catch the prey even in water. But here is one that dodged the big cat. VC:⁦@Plchakraborty⁩ pic.twitter.com/5dU8Ih1hDl — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 18, 2023

