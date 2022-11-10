Are you scared or fascinated by vibrant-hued insects? A bizarre-looking caterpillar found across large swaths of North America has a pack of nasty stings that can be pretty painful. The moth species has a brown colour body on the front, and rear ends, and the middle part is green with a brown oval which gives it a peculiar look. According to reports, "The sting of the saddleback caterpillar can vary in pain level and seriousness based on the number of spines that made contact." Dead Insect Walks Like Zombie! Neuro Parasite Takes Control Over Rotting Dead Bug's Brain Which Makes It Stroll Creepily in Viral Video That Has Left Internet Horrified.

Check Out The Tweet:

The Bizarre Saddleback Caterpillar Found in U.S. Packs a Nasty Sting https://t.co/Dh9uBZr7pd — Baronian Consulting (@BaronianConsult) November 9, 2022

