'I know I stole your laptop yesterday…' the innocent thief started his statement on this note after stealing a man's laptop for meeting his ends. A Twitter user, Zweli_Thixo, shared the screengrab of the emotional apology email on the microblogging site, which he received from the burglar who had stolen the laptop containing his research proposal. The tweet went viral for varied reasons. As per the viral Twitter thread, the owner will once again buy his own system from the thief! Along with the screenshot of the message, the caption read, "They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now." Video: Gang Distracts Man, Steals Laptop From His Car in Delhi's Rohini; Robbery Captured on Dashcam.

Here's The Viral Tweet:

They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J — GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

