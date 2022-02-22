Happy Twosday! February 22, 2022, i.e., 2-22-2022, is a mathematical rarity celebrated by everyone. After all, the date boasts of being both a palindrome and an ambigram. For the uninitiated, a palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backwards as forwards, while an ambigram is a word that reads the same right-side-up and upside-down. The official Twitter handle of Delhi Police, too, joined the bandwagon of observing this fun day. They tweeted a meaningful yet heartwarming message, and it is a must-read. Twosday 2022: After 2.22.22, Here's a List of Palindrome Dates for Next 10 Years, Check Meaning of Palindrome Day.

Happy Twosday!

Happy TwosDay, people! Since it is 22022022 today, we remind you to think twice about your MOM and DAD before you speed!#RoadSafety#Palindrome — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)