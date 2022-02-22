You just need to type 22/2/22 into Google’s search bar and your screen will be blown up with confetti, sparkles, and a message "Happy Twosday 2You!" It is very rare for date numbers to line up like 22/2/22. That's why they are referred to as asymmetrical or palindrome because the numbers read the same backward and forward. Netizens have dubbed it Twosday, and it just so happens as the date it falls on is a 'Tuesday'. Interesting, right? Check out how online users are celebrating the rare Tuesday or Twosday.

TwosDay 2022

It's 2.22.22 Today

HAPPY TWOSDAY, SHAKERS! ✨ Today, February 22, 2022, also known as 2-22-22, is a remarkable date on the calendar. pic.twitter.com/OsEP2yWw97 — Earth Shaker PH (@earthshakerph) February 22, 2022

Happy Twosday 2022

Text her at 2:22 am on 2/22/22 so she thinks the universe is telling her a sign to get with you — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) February 22, 2022

TwosDay 2022, A Palindrome

22/2/22 Twitter Review

[2.22.22] 💌 — hope you have a special and happy day today, always be happy, take care and i luv u so much !! pic.twitter.com/DzoBqnTQBQ — avy⁷🍭 (@hurricaneavy) February 22, 2022

