We often come across heartwarming stories about friendships between animals. A similar story took place when the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas reached out to Dr Schad, the lead vet at Kansas Humane Society, for help. They were caring for a lone maned wolf pup named Amora, whose mother sadly passed away. To ensure she did not become dependent on humans, they were looking for a suitable companion. At that same time, a three-month-old pup named Slinky was feeling lonely after his sister was adopted. He was soon taken in by the zoo, and after a health checkup and quarantine, he was introduced to Amora. Fortunately, they have been bonding well and have formed an adorable friendship. Once Amora is old enough to join other maned wolves, Slink will retire from his role and be adopted by one of the zoo’s employees. Check out their adorable moments in the post below. Truly a Man’s Best Friend! Loyal Dog Chases Ambulance Carrying His Ailing Owner, EMS Staff Lets the Pet In, Viral Video Melts Hearts Online.

Amora and Slinky

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)