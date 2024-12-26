Amid the joy of Christmas and the holiday season, a peculiar incident caught the interest of the online community. Pictures of a stolen baby Jesus statue went viral after the thief returned it with an apology note. The baby Jesus figurine, stolen from the nativity scene in Fort Collins’ Old Town Square, mysteriously reappeared at a local fire station with an apology note. The Fort Collins Police Department, which initially reported the theft on its Facebook page, later took to Instagram to share the pictures of the baby Jesus accompanied by an apology note. The handwritten note read, “I am really sorry. I made a dumb mistake at the moment. It won’t happen again.” While the incident brought relief among the localities, the thief's identity remains a mystery. Cats vs Christmas Trees Funny Memes and Jokes: From Attack & Demolition of Xmas Tree to ‘Sudden Nap’ Under It, Hilarious Posts for the Fur-Tastic Festivities.

Thief Steals Baby Jesus Statue

Thief Returns Baby Jesus Statue With Apology Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Collins Police (@fcpolice)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)