The Alaska Board of Fisheries and North Pacific Fishery Management Council observed a decline in the population of crabs at the Bering Sea. It is estimated that over one billion crustaceans have disappeared from the sea which led to officials taking a decision of cancelling the Alaska snow crab season for the first time ever in the history! While the reason of the collapse in the crab population is being speculated, scientists believe that increased predation and stresses from warmer water have compelled the crabs to shift away from the coast.

Alaska Snow Crab Season Cancelled!

🦀Estimated 1 BILLION crabs have mysteriously disappeared, a 90% drop in population 🦀Alaska has canceled winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for first time in history 🦀 Climate connection: canary in coal mine for other cold water species https://t.co/C97ns8Fpdq — Dr. Solomon David (@SolomonRDavid) October 15, 2022

