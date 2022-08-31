A woman in the United States called 911 after she got stuck upside down at gym. The woman from Ohio was recording a video of her workout on a new equipment for stretching the back to post on social media. She got hung in the equipment while trying to make video after which she called 911. The woman used her smartwatch to dial 911. She was later rescued by cops.

