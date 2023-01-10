A deer barged into a local butcher shop in Minnesota, US, causing trouble for the owner on Saturday. The wild animal crashed into the shop, shattering the glass door in the entryway. The deer then collided with a wall head-first, leaving a big hole for the shop owner, Melissa Evans, to fix. The antelope finally managed to get out of the shop unharmed and without causing more problems. However, for the repair work, Evans had to shut the shop for two days. Dinner Date With Huge Python! Girls Sit for Meal With the Scary Reptile; Feed It With Chopsticks in Viral Video.

Deer Crashes In Through Glass Door of Butcher Shop:

