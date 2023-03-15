A hysterical video posted by Instagram user "earth.reel" is going crazy viral on social media owing to its unexpected chain of events. What started with a noble deed of a woman driver pulling over her car for a seemingly scared stray dog crossing the road, ended up as a nightmare of an "absent-minded" biker who rams his bike right into her vehicle, despite having enough time to stop his bike. Further, the latter’s epic landing on the women’s windshield had the netizens rolling on the floor with laughter. It, however, remained unclear when and where the accident took place. Video of Vendor Selling Fruits in Weirdly Funny Way Goes Viral; Netizens Burst Out Laughing.

Check Out the Viral Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

