World Hello Day is celebrated every year on November 21. World Hello Day 2024 falls on Thursday, November 21. World Hello Day promotes the power of a simple hello. But that’s not all; it also aims to encourage peace instead of conflicts. The day was established in 1973 in response to global conflicts The day encourages people to greet at least ten different people in different languages to show the importance of personal connections in resolving disputes. The idea behind the day is that open communication can bridge gaps in communication and it can promote better understanding among people and between countries as well. It reminds us that a simple act like saying hello can bring about unity and spread kindness. To celebrate the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share World Hello Day 2024 wishes greetings, videos, posts, images, HD wallpapers and quotes. World Hello Day 2024 Quotes and Images: Share Meaningful Messages, Greetings, Sayings and HD Wallpapers to Your Loved Ones.

World Hello Day Wishes

How many ways of #greeting do you know in different countries in the world? November 21 marks World Hello Day, let's say #HELLO to the people around you and the world together!pic.twitter.com/JPJCiZZk93 — YellowRiverStory (@TopYellowriver) November 21, 2024

World Hello Day Images

Happy world hello day pic.twitter.com/RIhw2qj4yY — Leah Rossvoll (@LeahRossvoll1) November 21, 2024

World Hello Day Greetings

3am Wide Awake Club!! Does anyone remember the 3am wide awake club? Back for one night only (hopefully) here’s a shoutout to anyone else up at this early hour!! Happy World Hello Day!! 😊 pic.twitter.com/SqJ2PCwomR — Meningioma Host (@Meningioma_host) November 21, 2024

World Hello Day Videos

From hello to bonjour or sziasztok, greetings unite us👋 Today, we mark #WorldHelloDay, reminding us all to reach out and connect with others. How do you say hello in your mother tongue? Comment below! pic.twitter.com/vGuiBWzbsW — EU Interpreters (@EUInterpreters) November 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)