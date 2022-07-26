Kylie Jenner, the second most-followed woman on Instagram, is mad about the Gram revamp and shared a strong message on her story. Jenner shared a post on her Instagram story begging the social media account to "stop trying to be TikTok." She posted a picture with the quote that was created by photographer Tati Bruening and additionally wrote, "PLEASEEEEEEE". A short while later, her well-known sister and co-star Kim Kardashian also shared the same picture. Kylie Jenner's Jet Lands Her in Big Trouble, Netizens Dub Her as 'Climate Criminal' For Taking Private Plane For a Journey of Few Minutes!

See Kylie's Instagram Story:

Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)