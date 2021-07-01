Abhimanyu Mishra has become the youngest Grandmaster in the History of Chess. Netizens react as the 12-year-old dethrones Sergey Karjakin. Netizens took to social media to congratulate this wonder kid.

Reactions:

CONGRATULATIONS to Abhimanyu Mishra who just became the youngest Chess Grandmaster of ALL TIME at 12 years, 4 months, and 25 days! #AbhimanyuMishra pic.twitter.com/VjGJtm6RfF — Cinemapettai (@cinemapettai) July 1, 2021

Another one:

Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest GM in the history of chess eclipsing Sergey Karjakin's record of 12 years and 7 months which has been standing for 19 years now. Abhimanyu has become a GM at the age of 12 years 4 months and 25 days! A simply unbelievable feat! pic.twitter.com/tqiHADViNI — Rajeev Chhipa (@RajeevChhipa) July 1, 2021

History created:

Last one:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)