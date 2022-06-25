Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched a mixed team gold medal for India at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Saturday, June 25. The duo defeated their French counterparts by a 152-149 margin to bag the top prize. Here's how they won the gold medal for India.

Watch Video:

Massive win of India 🇮🇳 on French soil 🥇#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/47LmR6bFE3 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 25, 2022

News Flash: GOLD medal for India in Compound Mixed team event of Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. Abhishek Verma & Jyothi Surekha Vennam BEAT French duo 152-149 in Final. #Archery pic.twitter.com/2iulP8EUtY — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 25, 2022

