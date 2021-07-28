Legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, died in Pune. He was 88 and is survived by his son Gaurav and two daughters.

On behalf of the Badminton Association of India, we condole the sad demise of legendary player- Shri Nandu Natekar. A man of many firsts, the Father of Indian Badminton, your journey will continue to inspire generations to come. Wishing prayers and strength to the family.#RIP pic.twitter.com/qp1uqDf8Jp — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 28, 2021

