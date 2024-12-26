Sam Konstas will certainly remember this moment for quite some to come. After missing out on a couple of attempts, the right-hander, on debut, reverse scooped Jasprit Bumrah for a six in the seventh over of the first innings. The 19-year-old made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test and it was audacious of him to attempt an unorthodox shot against a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah, who has been in superb form. He did fail and eventually, executed not once, but twice in the seventh over. He first scooped a Bumrah delivery for a boundary and then played a reverse scoop for a six. Jasprit Bumrah conceded 14 runs off the over including three boundaries. Sam Konstas Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old Batsman Set to Make Debut During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test At MCG.

