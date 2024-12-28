Nitish Kumar Reddy's Bahubali-inspired celebration has gone viral after he got to his maiden international century during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 28. The all-rounder walked in when India were in a spot of bother at one stage after Ravindra Jadeja had been dismissed and played extremely well, putting up a 127-run partnership. After hitting a four off Scott Boland's bowling that took him to his century, Nitish Kumar Reddy went down on one knee and placed his bat vertically on the ground and put the helmet on top of it, while making a salute at the sky. Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father in Tears as He Celebrates Son's Maiden Century in International Cricket During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Nitish Kumar Reddy's Bahubali Inspired-Celebration After His Maiden Test Century:

Nitish Kumar Reddy hits his maiden Test century and receives a standing ovation from the MCG crowd ❤️ #AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/Vbqq5C26gz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2024

