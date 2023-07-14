Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, much like others, was effusive in praise of Yashasvi Jaiswal after the youngster smashed a Test century on debut in India vs West Indies 1st Test on July 13. The left-hander started off slowly and gradually started to play his shots as he grew in confidence. Shah, taking o social media, wrote, "What a sensational debut for @ybj_19! A true marvel to watch as he becomes the youngest Indian to score a century on debut against West Indies. 🇮🇳 An innings filled with sheer talent, determination, and promise for the future. Congratulations to the youngster! @BCCI." Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First India Opener to Score A Century on Test Debut Away from Home, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal

What a sensational debut for @ybj_19! A true marvel to watch as he becomes the youngest Indian to score a century on debut against West Indies. 🇮🇳 An innings filled with sheer talent, determination, and promise for the future. Congratulations to the youngster! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/zRhooU8Dbm — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 13, 2023

