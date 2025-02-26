Afghanistan won the toss, and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi did not waste a second in opting to bat first in the crucial Group B match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England have replaced pacer Brydon Carse in the XI with Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out due to an injury, while Afghanistan are playing an unchanged XI from their last encounter. Both teams are playing a must-win match, where a victory will keep the side alive in the tournament, while a loss will knock the defeated team out of the competition. England lost their opening match against Australia in a high-scoring clash, while Afghanistan suffered a comprehensive defeat versus South Africa. Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

AFG vs ENG Toss

Hunting early wickets in Lahore 💪 Afghanistan have won the toss and we're bowling first. pic.twitter.com/ss6GdhNA66 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 26, 2025

XYZ Elects To ABC, Three Lions Rope In Jamie Overton for Injured Brydon Carse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)