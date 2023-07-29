Ishan Kishan has displayed some great form recently in the West Indies tour hitting consecutive half-centuries in the 2nd Test and in the first two ODI's. In the second ODI at Bridgetown, Barbados, he was looking in good touch and looked to go big. As he slashed a wide of the off-stump ball through backward point of a Romario Shepherd delivery, Alick Athanaze leaped in the air to grab the catch and dismiss the well-set Ishan Kishan. Hardik Pandya Leads India in IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rested.

Alick Athanaze Catch Video

The hosts claw back with wickets of both the 🇮🇳 openers in quick succession. Watch #WIvIND 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW & streaming FREE in 11 languages only on #JioCinema.#SabJawaabMilenge #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3mLv7Sgl1I — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 29, 2023

