Anmolpreet Singh scripted history after he smashed a 35-ball century in the Punjab vs Arunachal Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 match. The right-hander scored the fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket, overtaking Yusuf Pathan who had achieved the three-figure mark off 40 deliveries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy back in 2010. Anmolpreet Singh's 35-ball List A century is also the third-fastest overall with Australia's Jake Fraser McGurk's 25-ball century and AB de Villiers' 31-ball hundred being the first and second on this list. The right-hander, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, scored 115 off 45 balls, helping Punjab chase down Arunachal Pradesh's 165-run target in 12.5 overs. ‘If You Don’t Fully Understand…’ Prithvi Shaw Shares Cryptic Message on Instagram Story Amid Criticism by MCA Official Following His Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 Snub.

Anmolpreet Singh Smashes Fastest List A Century by an Indian

Anmolpreet Singh scores the FASTEST List-A hundred by an Indian (just 35 balls) Overtakes Yusuf Pathan's 40 ball hundred in 2010. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 21, 2024

