Prithvi Shaw took to Instagram to share a cryptic message amid criticism by a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official. The right-hander was recently dropped from Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 and had expressed himself on Instagram, sharing a story of his List A stats while also vouching to make a comeback. An official of the MCA revealed that missed training sessions regularly and also returned to the hotel at 6 AM in the morning after being out all night. Taking to Instagram, Shaw shared a story which read, "If you don't understand it fully, don't speak on it. Too many people have full opinions, with half the facts." 'We Had to Hide Him, He's His Own Enemy', MCA Dismisses Prithvi Shaw's Outburst Over Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Mumbai Snub.

Prithvi Shaw Shares Cryptic Instagram Story

Prithvi Shaw shared an Instagram story after the Mumbai Cricket Association official statement.#PrithviShaw #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/jsaiM3QSMd — Kapadia CP 🇮🇳 (@Ckant72) December 20, 2024

Prithvi Shaw's Instagram Story

Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @prithvishaw)

