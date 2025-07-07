Australia continue their winning run in Test cricket as they defeat West Indies by 133 runs in the second Test at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada and secure the series victory by taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The first innings of both sides were pretty even with Australia scoring 286 and West Indies scoring 253. Things changed in the second innings when Travis Head (71) powered Australia to 243 and chasing a target of 277, West Indies collapsed for 143 runs. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon shared three wickets each. Sabina Park’s Floodlight for Day-Night Test Between West Indies, Australia Needs Final Approval From ICC.

Australia Beat West Indies By 133 Runs in 2nd Test 2025

SEEEEDDDD! Another gem from Pat Cummins has Australia needing six wickets after lunch to win the Frank Worrell Trophy. Follow live: https://t.co/mMJT9JL0U4 pic.twitter.com/lRELDE6s2E — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 6, 2025

