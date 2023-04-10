A thrilling sequence of play during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match at Chinnaswamy sees a bizarre incident as Ayush Badoni who almost took the game away from the hands of RCB, gets dismissed by hitting his own stumps. The batter tried to play a lap sweep to Mohammed Siraj and connected for a six. But in the follow through, he loses control of his bat, which strikes and dislodges the Indian batter's bails. As the batter walks back with the game still in cliffhanger, fans took to twitter to share their reactions.

That's really unfortunate for Ayush Badoni, hit wicket while smashing a six. But what clean hitting under pressure. He showed glimpses in last year's IPL too. Great find for LSG.#RCBvLSG — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 10, 2023

Definitely the first time in IPL history that a batsman hit a six and got hit wicket on the same ball. Oh Ayush Badoni. pic.twitter.com/XDMrGuihFm — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 10, 2023

Ayush Badoni getting hit wicket after hitting a six is like dropping coffee on your laptop after making a fine PPT#LSGvRCB #RCBvsLSG — Adit Jain (@thenameisadit) April 10, 2023

