In a record-breaking day for Babar Azam and Shan Masood in the ongoing SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25, the duo recorded the highest-ever opening stand in red-ball history in a follow-on inning, hitting 205 runs for the first wicket on Day 3 of the encounter at Cape Town. Interestingly, this was the only the second-ever opening 100-plus runs stand for Pakistan while following on. This is also the fourth-highest double-century stand while following on in an away Test for any wicket. Babar Azam and Shan Masood Record Pakistan's Highest-Ever Opening Stand Against South Africa, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25.

Babar Azam and Shan Masood Rewrite History

Babar-Shan (205*) is now the highest opening stand in Test history in a follow-on innings. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 5, 2025

