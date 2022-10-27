A "pay per equity" policy is announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday, October 27 where both Men and Women cricketers under BCCI contract, will be paid equal match fees. Mr. Shah called this decision as BCCI's first step against discrimination. Immediately after the news of this historic decision surfaced, fans took to twitter to share their thoughts.

'BCCI Announces Pay Per Equity Policy'

Indian women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). pic.twitter.com/0VEMauTXxB — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

'Historic Moment'

Historic moment in Indian cricket: The match fees for Men & Women cricketers will be same. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

'Only the Second Country'

The match fees of Indian men's and women's cricketers will be the same. Only the second country to announce equal match fees, after New Zealand three months back. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 27, 2022

'Happy For Women in Blue'

BCCI announces the implementation of pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same. Ye hui na baat 😄😎🤓 Happy for @BCCIWomen Thank you @JayShah — CS Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) October 27, 2022

'Very Good Step'

This is indeed a verrry Good Step taken by @BCCI 👏🏼👏🏼💥💞 As #BCCI announces the implementation of pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same.@BCCIWomen #WomenCricket #IndianCricket 🇮🇳💖#PayParity — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) October 27, 2022

