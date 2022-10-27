A "pay per equity" policy is announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Thursday, October 27 where both Men and Women cricketers under BCCI contract, will be paid equal match fees. Mr. Shah called this decision as BCCI's first step against discrimination.  Immediately after the news of this historic decision surfaced, fans took to twitter to share their thoughts.

'BCCI Announces Pay Per Equity Policy'

'Historic Moment'

'Only the Second Country'

'Happy For Women in Blue'

'Very Good Step'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)