Ben Stokes took a painful blow to his groin area from speedster Mohammed Siraj's delivery during Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford. The incident happened during the third ball of the 91st over of England's first innings. Siraj bowled a back-of-length delivery, which came back towards Stokes. The left-handed batter missed the ball completely, and the ball hit his groin area and was seen in pain. Notably, it was the second time Stokes got hit in the groin region. Previously, he was hit during the Lord's Test. Ben Stokes Writhes in Pain After Suffering Blow to Groin Area by Fiery Delivery From Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes Gets Hit On The Box!

Thoughts and prayers for Ben Stokes 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/2RiAGkOKLF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2025

