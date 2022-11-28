Ben Stokes. England Test captain and one of the most decorated cricketers in the modern era, shows amazing gesture as he pledges to donate all the fees he will get from the upcoming Test series between England vs Pakistan to the cause of the Pakistan flood victims. Earlier in the year, Pakistan got devastated by the floods and it had a big impact on the people and the nation.

Ben Stokes Shows Nice Gesture For Flood Victims in Pakistan

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

