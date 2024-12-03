The India national cricket team had a moment of epic banter when Yashasvi Jaiswal found himself stuck in a 'no entry' area as they were headed to Adelaide for the IND vs AUS 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen standing in the 'no entry' area while Shubman Gill looked on from a distance. Shubman Gill was heard stating that the place was marked as one not to be entered and added, "Pass mein jayenge toh khulega woh," (if we go close the door might open). Rohit Sharma, who was around, then reacted in an epic manner, asking, "Udhar kyu gaya?" (Why did you go there?). Virat Kohli's Record in Adelaide: A Look at How the Star Indian Batsman Has Performed at Adelaide Oval Ahead of IND vs AUS Pink-Ball Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Watch Video of the Epic Moment Here:

Banter check ✅ Hat check ✅ Travel day ✅#TeamIndia have arrived in Adelaide 👌 👌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hRDUfOTcpf — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2024

In a later part of the video, it was mentioned that Yashasvi Jaiswal made it out of that space. The India national cricket team arrived in Adelaide on December 3 and also had their practice session, which was attended by a lot of fans at the Adelaide Oval. On a high after beating Australia in the Perth Test, the India national cricket team will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series when they lock horns with Australia in the pink ball Test which is set to be played at the Adelaide Oval. Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown some superb form already, scoring a match-winning 161 in the second innings in Perth to set up a massive win for the India national cricket team at the Optus Stadium. Fans Turn in Big Numbers to Attend India Cricket Team's Training Session Featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Others Ahead of IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test in Adelaide (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma, who had missed the Perth Test is expected to be back in India's playing XI for the Day-Night Test against Australia. Shubman Gill, who had to miss the Perth Test because of a finger injury will also look to make a comeback to the playing XI. Fans will look forward to seeing what the India playing XI for the 2nd Test vs Australia will look like, given the fact that KL Rahul did well in Perth. While Shubman Gill might come in place of Devdutt Padikkal, it remains to be seen if KL Rahul drops down the order to make room for Rohit Sharma to return as an opener.

