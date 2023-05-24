Ravindra Jadeja has lately shared some cryptic social media posts, speculatively indicating towards the lack of value his performances get from the CSK fans and looks unsettled and unhappy. Anticipating a potential move away from the IPL franchise of Chennai from his posts, RCB fans appeal to Jadeja to join them next season. Some were even ready to offer him captaincy. Ravindra Jadeja Targets 'Some Fans' With a Cryptic Tweet After Winning Most Valuable Asset of the Match Award in GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match.

Next Year Come to RCB

We All Love You

Once again CSK vs Ravindra Jadeja Come to RCB Jaddu Bhai❤🔥 We all love you 🥺 pic.twitter.com/cpmgpiTAUy — Lokesh Saini 🚩 (@LokeshViraat18K) May 21, 2023

Come to RCB Jaddu

Come to RCB bro. Let's choke together for 17th time. https://t.co/37e8mhF7oY — × Kettavan Memes × (@Kettavan__Memes) May 24, 2023

Another One

Come to RCB Bro https://t.co/Hqh8tyb7Xx — nazee (@nazee_marz) May 24, 2023

Time to Step Out of Shadow

Come to RCB or GT Jaddu🙏, It's high time you step out of Dhoni's Shadow like Faf and Ashwin❤️❤️,You will love the Challenge https://t.co/00b3Fp5vjN — Daniel Rajpiriam (@rajpiriam) May 24, 2023

We Will Treat You Like A King

come to rcb jaddu bhai, we'll treat you like a king and hopefully you'll teach some fackin leg spin to shahbaz ahmed https://t.co/sX5lytdOSX — Manoj Attanti (@AttantiManoj) May 23, 2023

