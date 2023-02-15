Deepti Sharma has become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in the T20I format. India are currently playing against West Indies in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B match at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. Deepti Sharma took three wickets and helped the Indian team to restrict West Indies to a small total of 118.

Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian to Complete 100 T20I Wickets

A big milestone for Indian spinner Deepti Sharma 🌟 She becomes the first India international to reach the landmark in T20Is. Follow LIVE 📝: https://t.co/kQpGPcjbyu #WIvIND | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/Iq52X69G5Q — ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2023

