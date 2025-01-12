Veteran India women's national cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma knocked off Ireland women's opener Sarah Forbes' stumps in her 100th ODI match during IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. Talking about the wicket, Deepti bowled a teasing, fuller-length delivery at sticks. Sarah Forbes looked to sweep but was outfoxed by the flight. The ball misses the bat and shatters her stumps. The Irish opener departed after scoring 38 runs off 63 deliveries, including three fours. IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025: Deepti Sharma Enters ‘100-ODI Club’ in Women’s Cricket, Star Batter Reflects on Milestone (Watch Video).

Deepti Sharma Strikes in Her 100th ODI Match

