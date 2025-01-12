Deepti Sharma has been the India national women’s team’s integral part since making her debut. With a place in the starting XI of the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025, the star batter entered the 100-ODI club. Sharma averages 34.6 in 99 matches played, batting in 86 innings. She has scored one century and 12 half-centuries with the highest score of 188. Reflecting on playing in the 100th match Deepti Sharma recalled her best performances and entry in the national cricket team. Watch the video below. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian After Mithali Raj to Complete 4000 Runs in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025.

Deepti Sharma Reflects on Entering The ‘100-ODI Club’ in Women’s Cricket

