Devon Conway was dismissed on his first ball during Chennai Super Kings' clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, May 11. What was unusual was that he was unable to review the decision due to a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium and replays clearly showed the ball missing the leg-stump. Conway's dismissal was the start of CSK's batting collapse as they lost five wickets within the powerplay and eventually managed just 97 runs.

Here are some reactions by netizens on this issue:

Unlucky Indeed!

Unlucky for Devon Conway, the ball was missing leg stump. He couldn't take the DRS due to powercut in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/kyaUJsZw9e — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2022

NOT OUT it was!

That was NOT OUT! Devon Conway gone! — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 12, 2022

'Completely Robbed'

Such a big league with so much money going into it and yet no DRS because of powercut?? Devon Conway was completely robbed there. That was another umpiring howler by the way! Made it look like such a straightforward decision when it was going so far down leg.#CSKvMI — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 12, 2022

Unfortunate Indeed!

No DRS available due to power cut in stadium. 😐 Devon Conway and Uthappa departs for LBW decision. Well Played #MumbaiUmpires. 👏🏻#CSKvMI | #IPL2022 — CSK Fans Army™ 🦁 (@CSKFansArmy) May 12, 2022

Just Imagine!

This has to be one-off but imagine had it come in a decider? Devon Conway couldn't take the DRS as it was unavailable due to a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium. #IPL2022 #CSKvMI — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) May 12, 2022

'Match Shouldn't Have Started'

The Match shouldn't have started when there is issues with usage of technology, As simple as that. Even though Devon Conway was out, it is pathetic decision to take DRS out of the game. #CSK #CSKvsMI #IPL2022 #IPL — Rajprabhu (@whoisthisraj) May 12, 2022

