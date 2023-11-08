Diana Puketapu-Lyndon becomes the first female chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after former chair Martin Snedden announced his decision to step down from his position. Puketapu-Lyndon is also chair of the New Zealand Olympic Committee and was chief financial officer on two America's Cup campaigns. Snedden, who has a year to go as a director on the board, also announced that he would be replaced as New Zealand's representative on the International Cricket Council (ICC) by board member Roger Twose. Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock and Rachin Ravindra Nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for October 2023.

Diana Puketapu-Lyndon Becomes First Female in History to Be Appointed As Chair of New Zealand Cricket

Diana Puketapu-Lyndon will replace Martin Snedden as chair of NZC, the first woman in the history of the organisation to fill the role.https://t.co/wMKe1ODRk2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)