Netizens were not particularly impressed with Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion from India's playing XI in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. The all-rounder is the number one ranked bowler in Test cricket and some fans explained their disappointment, stating that he could have been effective against Australia's left-handers. India instead went in with a four-man pace attack. Ouch! Mohammed Siraj's Delivery Hits Marnus Labuschagne On His Left Thumb During Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final (Watch Video).

No Ashwin

No. 1 Test bowler Ashwin not in playing 11 Rohit Sharma is not my captain 😤#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/37652szQiW — Pranay 🇮🇳 (@Pun_nay) June 7, 2023

'Disappointed'

Ashwin is not in Playing XI. India isn't considering Ashwin in SENA countries. But is it a right call to leave No.1 Test Bowler / No.2 Test All Rounder Ashwin when Australia is playing with 5 left hand batsmen? Personally disappointed with his exclusion😔#WTCFinal #INDvsAUS — Ganesh Karanth (@kgkaranth) June 7, 2023

'Why'

Without R Ashwin but why He is no. 1 test bowlers. pic.twitter.com/o8l3t13Sor — Mohd Adnan (@Adnanistan_) June 7, 2023

'Did Rohit Make Blunder?'

Fans to Indian Team

#WTCFinal2023 No Ashwin against Steve Smith Me to BCCI : pic.twitter.com/8V4rBedDRY — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐢𝐥 (@Nikhil_memes) June 7, 2023

'Seriously No Ashwin?'

Seriously no Ashwin? — Riddhima. (@RiddhimaVarsh17) June 7, 2023

'No Room for No 1 Test Bowler'

No room for the No.1 Test bowler in India playing XI for the World Test Championship final 😮#WTCFinal2023#Siraj #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/yf7CfWaTx4 — Garv patidar (@Garvpatidar0017) June 7, 2023

