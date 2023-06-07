Mohammed Siraj has started the World Test Championship final 2023 with a fiery spell. He has picked up the wicket of in-form Usman Khawaja and troubled the other batters like Marnus Labuschagne. In one of his deliveries, Siraj found some extra bounce off the deck and the ball struck Labuschagne on his left thumb. He batter looked in visible pain and looked a little rattled.

Mohammed Siraj's Delivery Hits Marnus Labuschagne On His Left Thumb

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)