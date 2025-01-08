Former Team India cricketer Mohammad Kaif pointed out that BCCI should 'think twice' before appointing Jasprit Bumrah permanent captain of Team India. In a post shared on social media by Kaif, he pointed out that if leadership duties are added in his workload, he can get carried away in the heat of the moment and then his fitness can be a concern. Kaif advised BCCI as he suggested 'Don't kill the golden goose'. Brad Haddin Heaps Praises on Jasprit Bumrah for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Performances, Compares His Campaign to Shane Warne's Ashes 2005 Exploits.

Mohammad Kaif Suggests BCCI to 'Think Twice' Before Appointing Jasprit Bumrah as Permanent Team India Captain

BCCI shd think twice before appointing Bumrah as full time captain.He needs to solely focus on taking wkts and staying fit.Added leadership responsibility, getting carried away in heat of moment can result in injuries and shorten an outstanding career.Don’t kill the golden goose. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 8, 2025

