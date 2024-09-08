Musheer Khan pulled off a magnificent direct hit from close range to run out Akash Deep, which helped India B defeat India A by 76 runs in the Duleep Trophy 2024 on September 8. Navdeep Saini bowled a short-pitched ball which caught Akash Deep by a bit of surprise and he managed to tackle it somehow and in the process, came out of his crease while looking at his partner for a run. But Musheer Khan, who was fielding at short leg, showed quick thinking and caught hold of the ball before hurling at the stumps with Akash Deep short of his crease. That dismissal ended Akash Deep's 43-run knock as India B went on to defeat India A. India B Beat India A by 76 Runs in Duleep Trophy 2024; Musheer Khan, Yash Dayal Star as Abhimanyu Easwaran's Side Registers Impressive Victory.

