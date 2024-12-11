34-year-old Ellyse Perry has been one of the key players of the Australia Women’s national cricket team for a long time and with her 150th ODI game for the country, she became the first Australian female cricketer to achieve the feat. Perry, already holder of most Women’s ODI matches for Australia also became only the eighth female cricketer to play in 150 or more ODI matches. Ellyse Perry scored a century for Australia in the previous game and will look for a similar performance in the last match of the series. Ellyse Perry Sets Multiple Records With Fastest Century Against India Women Team in ODI, Check List of Feats Australian All-Rounder Achieved During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024.

Ellyse Perry Becomes First Australian Female Cricketer to Play in 150 ODIs

ODI cap 1⃣5⃣0⃣ for Ellyse Perry today! She's just the eighth woman to the milestone, and the first Australian #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Qj7wZSSv2N — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 11, 2024

