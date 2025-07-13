The England Women's National Cricket Team defeated the India Women's National Cricket Team by five wickets in the IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I at Edgbaston on July 13. The Women in Blue already had won the series 3-1 and they were put to bat first by England captain Tammy Beaumont. Shafali Verma was the standout performer for the India Women's National Cricket Team with the bat in hand as she struck 75 runs off 41 balls, helping the Women in Blue score 167/7. For England, Charlie Dean was the best bowler as she scalped three wickets (3/23) while Sophie Ecclestone (2/28), Linsey Smith (1/26) and Em Arlott (1/42) were among the wickets as well. Chasing 168 to win, the England Women's National Cricket Team was powered by a fascinating 56 from Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who made her 300th international appearance for her side a memorable one. Sophie Dunkley also scored 46 runs while captain Tammy Beaumont (30), Maia Bouchier (16) and Amy Jones(10) made contributions as well. England bagged the consolation win but India walked away with a 3-2 series win, their first in the format on English soil. Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts Record of Most International Appearances for India in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025.

England Women Beat India Women

A last-ball thriller in Edgbaston! England win the final T20I by 5 wickets#TeamIndia win the series 3⃣-2⃣ 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/lSqFx9aVLP#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DymdFQtMTT — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 12, 2025

